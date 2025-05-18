Two brothers arrested for extortion bid in West Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man, who reportedly suffered a financial loss of Rs 80 lakh in his artificial jewellery business, has been arrested along with his brother for allegedly attempting to extort money from a friend in West Delhi.

The duo sent a threatening letter containing empty cartridges and photographs of the victim’s family, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rohit Nagpal (35) and his brother Sagar (30), residents of Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar, are alleged to have hatched a plan to extort money from their victim, a businessman based in Punjabi Bagh.

On May 13, the victim received a courier at his home containing two photographs of his wife and son, along with two empty cartridges and a letter demanding a large sum of money in US dollars.

The letter also threatened harm to the family if the payment was not made. Upon receiving the letter, the victim registered a complaint.

“During questioning, Rohit, who was a close friend of the complainant, confessed to being behind the extortion attempt. He explained that he and his brother were struggling to repay a loan of Rs 80 lakh,” DCP (west) Vichitra Veer said.