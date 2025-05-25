ASI all set to launch third round of exploration at Dwarka during winter

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is preparing for a third phase of exploration at the ancient submerged sites of Dwarka and Beyt Dwarka, located along the coastal region of Gujarat. These sites are associated with Lord Krishna and hold significant mythological and historical importance.

The round of underwater excavation and site cleaning is tentatively scheduled to begin around October–November, a period when the sea conditions are relatively calm, making it conducive for marine archaeological work.

ADG Professor Alok Tripathi and head of Underwater Archaeology Wing (UAW) of ASI said that exploration activities in Dwarka were on halt because summers are not an idle situation to carry on the work.

“In summer, the sea is rough. In winter, the sea will be calm. We will undertake a survey of the whole area and may go for excavation thereafter. We will need to clean the site because vegetation has grown and sand is pressed,” said Tripathi.

Meanwhile, the survey has initiated outreach to archaeology departments, museum authorities, and other institutions engaged in archaeological exploration and research to encourage participation in its underwater archaeology training programme. The selected participants after completing the training module will be roped in the investigation of submerged sites in Gujarat.

According to the officials, many people have expressed their interest in field work led by UAW but finding suitable persons is always a challenge. “There are divers, one from the army. They are keen to work. There are other independent people, want to come and join. But a lot of people have sea sickness. The situation is different when one is exposed to the sea,” said officials.

The ASI is focused on training the next generation of archaeologists in underwater exploration techniques.