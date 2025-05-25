Drug bust near North Campus of DU, med representative among five nabbed

NEW DELHI: Five people, including a medical representative of a company, have been arrested for allegedly being involved in supplying drugs without any bill or prescription in North Campus of Delhi University, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Bhatle (26), Devender (57), Nikhil (28), Ankit Gupta (40), and Kapil (28). A total of 2,360 capsules of Tramadol and 135 bottles of Codeine-based cough syrup have been recovered.

Acting on a tip-off regarding Bhatle, who was allegedly involved in the supply of Codeine-based syrup and Tramadol capsules, a trap was laid and Bhatle was nabbed from near University Road with two plastic sacks, with one containing 10 boxes of 2,360 capsules (Dicyclomine HCI, Tramadol HCI, and

Acetaminophen) and another 120 bottles of 100 ml codeine-based syrup, DCP (Crime Branch) Apoorva Gupta said. The drug inspector said the recovered items without carrying bills or prescription were illegal as per the NDPS Act, the DCP said.

Bhatle revealed that he procured the contraband from his uncle Devender, owner of a medical shop in Malkaganj, and the same was to be supplied as per his directions. Later, Devender was nabbed. He disclosed that he procured Tramadol from Nikhil, a mediator in the illegal drug supply chain. After arrest, Nikhil told cops that he had procured the Tramadol tablets from Ankit.

Ankit was rounded up during a raid at his godown at GT Karnal Road Industrial Area on May 14. He said he had supplied Tramadol to Nikhil without any bill or prescription. Fifteen bottles of codeine syrup were recovered from his godown, the DCP said.

Ankit disclosed that Kapil supplied him six packets of Tramadol capsules and codeine syrup. Kapil, a medical representative with a renowned firm, was arrested on May 15.