HRERA junks complaint against Sky project due to lack of proof

NEW DELHI: The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has dismissed a complaint filed against the Sky Palazzo housing project in Gurugram, citing a total lack of credible evidence from the complainants. However, the Authority clarified that matters involving fraud or alleged misuse of funds may still be taken up before a court with appropriate jurisdiction.

The complaint had been filed on behalf of a group of homebuyers by Advocate Subhash Solanki. It had alleged serious allegations regarding the legitimacy of the project, which is being developed by Fidatocity Homes Private Limited on 10.84 acres of land in Harsaru village, Sector 88B.

Following the complaint, HRERA had issued a notice on April 21 to the directors and officials of Sky Palazzo, flagging the possibility of fraudulent activity. But during a hearing on May 19, the Authority concluded that the complainants had no direct link to the project.

“The Authority observes that complainants have no locus standi and is not an aggrieved person and also does not belong to this project i.e., “Sky Pallazos” located at sector-88B, Gurugram being developed by M/s Fidatocity Homes Pvt. Ltd. the complainants have not submitted any supporting documents to substantiate the complaint,” HRERA said.

In view of these findings, HRERA dismissed the complaint, adding that a detailed order would be issued separately. Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Trinity—associated with the project—welcomed the decision.