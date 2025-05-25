Rajasthan, J&K police question Hisar YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra in spy case

CHANDIGARH: The Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan police have questioned YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s ISI, after it was revealed that she had visited Kashmir some time before the Pahalgam attack and also made videos of sensitive areas along the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan, sources said.

“The police teams of these states want to question her further. Presently she is in custody of Hisar police for four days. Investigators from other states and central agencies have also been questioning her,” an officer said on condition of anonymity, but did not disclose what transpired during the interrogation.

Sources said the police teams from J&K and Rajasthan earlier submitted a list of questions to the Civil Lines police. The other agencies are also in contact with the Hisar police.

Meanwhile, Jyoti’s father Harish Malhotra said he was unable to meet her during the appearance in the court on Friday. “I was told that she would be produced in court, so I went there. But by the time I reached the venue, she had been taken away,’’ he told the media.

During her court appearance, Jyoti informed the judge that she had not appointed any private lawyer for her defence. In response, the court directed the Defence Legal Aid Counsel (DLAC) to provide her with legal assistance.

DLAC-affiliated lawyers, who were already present, argued in her defence. Earlier, a team of Madhya Pradesh police came to Hisar and questioned Jyoti after getting information that she had visited the Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva in Ujjain in April last year.