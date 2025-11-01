After Bengaluru, Odisha emerging as new IT capital, says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has taken another step forward in its mission to emerge as an advanced electronics and semiconductor hub with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the state's first compound semiconductor manufacturing unit, at Info Valley-II on Saturday.

As approved by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facility by SiCSem Private Limited will be set up at an estimated capital investment of Rs 2,067 crore.

The semiconductor unit will create 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With an annual capacity of 60,000 wafers along with a packaging capacity of 96 million units, the facility will manufacture critical components for electric vehicles, missiles, defence systems, railways and renewable energy.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said Odisha's development journey in the semiconductor sector is getting stronger.

"What used to take years earlier is now being completed in months. That is the speed and power of New India. After Bengaluru, Odisha is emerging as the new electronics and IT capital of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving ahead in all missions from chip to ship. Odisha is creating a new story of self-reliance in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing," he said.