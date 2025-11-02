A year of stigma: When a rescue became a crime for a Telangana man

HYDERABAD: What began as a moment of teenage impulse ended in a year of anguish for two young lives — one who ran from home and another who was branded an offender. A 20-year-old YouTuber and influencer, Kuruva Raju, who spent over a year facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was acquitted by the Rangareddy court after it surfaced that he had not abducted the girl but had brought her home.

It began on September 4, 2024, when a 16-year-old girl left her house in anger after a quarrel with her parents. The reason for the quarrel? She was suspected of talking to strangers. She was reprimanded and her phone confiscated.

One day, she called Raju from her grandmother’s phone, crying, saying she could not stay at home any longer. Raju tried to reason with her, telling her “not to do anything foolish.” She didn’t listen, and the arguments with her parents became increasingly heated.

Finally, she decided that enough was enough and left home.She reached Charminar, borrowed a stranger’s phone, and pleaded with Raju to meet her.