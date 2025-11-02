From insurgency to innovation

ASSAM : As a student, Dhoniram Chetia had seen villagers join an insurgent group and later, some of them “building a life” after surrendering. His family struggled to make ends meet, but the idea of enlisting in the outfit never crossed his mind. Instead, he chose to work as a daily wager before visualising a career in farming. Two decades down the line, he has earned a name for himself as a progressive farmer.

Born at Tekeri Gaon in the Pengeri area of eastern Assam’s insurgency-hit Tinsukia district, Chetia lost his father when he was six years old. His elder brother was eight then. Their mother worked in the fields, but the children had to chip in for the family to survive. Chetia plucked betel nuts, oranges, and sowed paddy saplings. His brother ploughed the fields of others.

Noticing their plight, the neighbours suggested they grow vegetables and papaya and sell them at the local market. Over time, Chetia developed an interest in farm work and the market attracted him. He started growing vegetables and planting fruit trees.

After Class 10, he moved to nearby Digboi for further education. He managed himself by working as a daily wager and briefly toiled as a labourer at the Digboi refinery. Some days he worked till 11 pm to earn extra money.

Midway through his graduation, he returned home in 2008 to become a farmer. The situation in the region those days was not good. Youths were under pressure to join the rebel group. Many faced police action for providing logistical support to the rebels.