Orissa HC raps ‘callous’ attitude of Utkal University

CUTTACK: Coming down heavily on Utkal University for denying compassionate appointment to the son of a deceased employee despite multiple directions over several years, the Orissa High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the institution.

The amount is to be paid to the petitioner D Suresh Das, the son of the late employee D Tulasi Das, within 30 days and any delay would attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 per day recoverable from the salaries of the officials responsible, the court has directed.

Decrying what it termed “callous” and “culpably indifferent” attitude of the university, the single judge bench observed that compassionate appointment is meant to alleviate the financial distress of families who lose their breadwinner, yet such cases are being treated “sans compassion.”

Castigating the university for such conduct, he said, “The functionaries of the University appear to be as callous as can be.”

He quashed the university’s order which had rejected Das’ claim for compassionate appointment on the ground that his late father allegedly had “no lien (right)” on his post.