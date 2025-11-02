Patna Diary: Akhilesh calls Nitish ‘an election groom’

When 26 seconds can make all the difference

With elections in the offing, even 26 seconds can make all the difference in politics. It all started with a press conference of top NDA leaders, including Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and BJP president JP Nadda, on the release of the ruling alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Much to the delight of the Opposition, the press meet lasted only 26 seconds. The Opposition expectedly lapped the opportunity to launch a blistering attack on the NDA as senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that NDA leaders were scared of facing questions from journalists about their 20-year rule.

Akhilesh calls Nitish ‘an election groom’

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav mounted a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a recent rally in Darbhanga, where he called the latter “an election groom who knows he will not retain his post after the Assembly elections”. He claimed that Nitish has been seen putting garlands on others as he knows that he will not become the CM again. Akhilesh also cited similar episodes in states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Appealing to voters, Yadav said, “People of Awadh have already defeated BJP. Now people of Magadh will do the same in the Bihar elections.”