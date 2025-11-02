Share of women still low in global peace operations

NEW DELHI: A quarter century after the UN Security Council first linked gender equality to peace and security, women still make up less than one in ten soldiers and fewer than one in three civilian staff in multilateral peace operations. The 2025 report “Women in Multilateral Peace Operations: What Is the State of Play?” published by SIPRI, finds that while there are signs of progress, parity remains far off.

At the UN, women’s participation among troops reached only 8.8% in June 2025, well short of the 12% target set for this year. Women account for 23% of military experts and staff officers, narrowly above the 2025 goal of 22%. Nepal remained the largest contributor of women soldiers, followed by Rwanda, Bangladesh and Ghana. Only one of eight UN force commanders was a woman.

Women now make up 31% of individual police officers, sustaining the UN’s parity goal achieved in 2021. Among formed police units, women’s share rose to 18%, above the 15% target. Smaller missions continue to show the highest proportions of women; half of the police in the Western Sahara mission (MINURSO) are women, compared with 17% in the much larger Central African Republic mission (MINUSCA).

The share of women among UN civilian personnel stands at roughly one-third, up by less than one percentage point from last year. Only the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon’s office (UNSCOL) achieved gender parity, with women forming 56% of its staff. Seven of the 23 heads of peacekeeping and political missions were women, unchanged from 2024.