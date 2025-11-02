The Women of a Heritage Town

RAJASTHAN : The heritage town of Mandawa is emblematic of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, known for its frescoed havelis and rich textile art. It has justifiably earned a global reputation. Heritage centres often remain frozen in time, as they carry the burden of preserving historical continuity—something that earns them prestige but can also obscure the lived realities of their inhabitants. Mandawa, however, is becoming a trendsetter in creating a model that both preserves history and welcomes change. At the heart of this shift lies the tenacity of its women.
The contradictions of rural Rajasthan are reflected most acutely in the lives of its women. Like elsewhere in the state, the women of Mandawa are custodians of a rich cultural legacy but have limited social freedom. Jhunjhunu district, where the town is located, has one of the lowest female labour force participation rates in the state. The story is familiar: early marriage leads to interrupted education and restricted social mobility. Yet, through courage and resilience, the women continue to keep alive the world-class arts of bandhej embroidery, mehendi, and tailoring.
That contradiction, however, has begun to shift with the establishment of Apni Kutir Shakuntala, a community-based skill and empowerment centre launched by the Calcutta Foundation in collaboration with SKS Capital & Research, and guided by entrepreneur Amitabh Sonthalia.
Set up in the memory of Amitabh’s father, Sant Kumar Sonthalia, at the Mahliram Sonthalia Smriti Bhawan in Mandawa, the initiative honours a family legacy rooted in social service. “The Sonthalia family, headed by my father and grandfather, has a long history of philanthropy. We just want to give back to our roots in some way,” says Amitabh Sonthalia.
When the Calcutta Foundation began its work in Mandawa, something unexpected happened: women started stepping out of their homes, eager to learn. Their enthusiastic participation confirmed what many had long suspected—that the barrier to their growth was not ability or interest but access and opportunity.
The leadership at Apni Kutir Shakuntala carefully studied local needs and introduced customised courses in sewing, beautician skills, mehendi, and spoken English. The offerings struck a chord immediately. Within the first month, over 100 women enrolled. This momentum led to further innovation in curriculum design. Plans are now underway to introduce bandhej, pottery, food processing, and computer literacy in the coming months.
“For centuries, women in Mandawa have been restricted to household work,” notes Sonthalia. “We hope this initiative will skill and empower them toward financial independence, which, according to experts, is the key to true empowerment.” A distinguishing feature of Apni Kutir Shakuntala is its community-driven, women-led model. The centre operates within neighbourhoods and at timings that accommodate household responsibilities. Local women are trained as instructors and coordinators, ensuring the initiative remains rooted in the community.
Another strength is its holistic approach: financial literacy, health awareness, and cultural engagement are integrated with vocational training. Through workshops on savings, banking, and government welfare schemes, women are learning to take charge of their finances and make informed decisions for their families. This dual approach—combining livelihood skills with awareness building—is uncommon in the development sector, and sustained success is rarer still.
Saumya Varma of the Calcutta Foundation explains the guiding philosophy: “Our focus is not just on teaching trades, but on giving women the confidence to manage their own lives.”
Sonthalia, meanwhile, remains focused on his mission with clarity and purpose. “We are trying to maintain the legacy of service that my father began,” he says. “Empowerment begins when a woman believes she can earn, decide, and lead. Ultimately, that belief is what we are trying to build here.”
If the quiet confidence and enthusiasm of the women associated with the centre are any indication, this initiative is truly reshaping lives in Mandawa. In a district where women’s work was once invisible, Apni Kutir Shakuntala now stands as a visible symbol of transformation—blending heritage crafts with digital literacy to create a bridge between tradition and modern livelihood.