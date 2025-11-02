The Women of a Heritage Town

RAJASTHAN : The heritage town of Mandawa is emblematic of the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, known for its frescoed havelis and rich textile art. It has justifiably earned a global reputation. Heritage centres often remain frozen in time, as they carry the burden of preserving historical continuity—something that earns them prestige but can also obscure the lived realities of their inhabitants. Mandawa, however, is becoming a trendsetter in creating a model that both preserves history and welcomes change. At the heart of this shift lies the tenacity of its women.

The contradictions of rural Rajasthan are reflected most acutely in the lives of its women. Like elsewhere in the state, the women of Mandawa are custodians of a rich cultural legacy but have limited social freedom. Jhunjhunu district, where the town is located, has one of the lowest female labour force participation rates in the state. The story is familiar: early marriage leads to interrupted education and restricted social mobility. Yet, through courage and resilience, the women continue to keep alive the world-class arts of bandhej embroidery, mehendi, and tailoring.

That contradiction, however, has begun to shift with the establishment of Apni Kutir Shakuntala, a community-based skill and empowerment centre launched by the Calcutta Foundation in collaboration with SKS Capital & Research, and guided by entrepreneur Amitabh Sonthalia.

Set up in the memory of Amitabh’s father, Sant Kumar Sonthalia, at the Mahliram Sonthalia Smriti Bhawan in Mandawa, the initiative honours a family legacy rooted in social service. “The Sonthalia family, headed by my father and grandfather, has a long history of philanthropy. We just want to give back to our roots in some way,” says Amitabh Sonthalia.