2020 damage in mind, Nitish tit-for-tat for Chirag Paswan

PATNA: Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an ally of the NDA, has suffered a jolt in the first phase of assembly elections, apparently due to its strained relationship with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the first phase of election held on November 6, the LJP (RV) has fielded its candidates in eight of the 29 seats it was allotted as part of seat-sharing deal among NDA allies. The cooperation that LJP(RV) expected from its allies lacked, according Chirag’s party.

The BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) are constituents of the ruling NDA. Out of the 243 seats, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting 101 seats each, LJP(RV) 29, HAM and RLM six seats each. In the first phase, the JD(U) is contesting 57 seats, BJP 48, LJP(RV) eight and RLM two seats.

“In the first phase, JD(U) workers did not extend their cooperation to LJP(RV) due to strained relationship with CM and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar,” a party of Chriag’s party said, wishing not to be named.

In the 2020 assembly elections, JD(U)’s tally was reduced to 43 as the LJP(RV) fielded its candidates against JD(U)’s in more than 30 seats. Despite being in NDA, Chirag shared a strained relationship with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. In the 2020 elections, Chirag launched the slogan “Modi Se Bair Nahi, Nitish Teri Khair Nahi,” positioning LJP (RV) in direct opposition to JD(U).