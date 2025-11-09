A Modi scholar for the Marathas

MAHARASHTRA : Vila Ashok Kothwade has become a star of sorts in the Solapur region of Maharashtra ever since the OBC quota movement spearheaded by activist Manoj Jarange Patil took roots. However, Kothwade is not an activist involved in the movement. Instead, he has taken it upon himself to help Maratha youth get the benefit of educational and job quota. Kothwade works as a peon at Vittalrao Shinde Junior and Senior College in Solapur district. His job entails looking after the college office, but he developed an interest in medieval Marathi, which was the official language of the Maratha empire. He showed an interest in learning to read and write in the Modi script, in which Marathi was written before Devanagari became popular.

He attributes his interest in medieval Marathi to his father and grandfather. Kothwade says that the whole region is Marathi speaking, but in his village, or even in the nearby towns, one can count people on fingertips who can understand the Modi script.

From the 12th century till the start of the British raj, Marathi was the official language of correspondence and education of the empire. In this long period, hundreds of thousands of revenue and other official records were written in medieval Marathi in the Modi script. These records have not only survived to the present times, they are still used in government offices for establishing property titles and caste genealogies.

The Modi script is different from the Devanagari script that is the basis of the modern Marathi. On the other hand, Modi is closer to southern Indian scripts, making it difficult for the modern Marathi speakers to decipher. Kothwade says that one needs to obtain training to master this script now.