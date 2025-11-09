ASI moots conservation plans of 3,697 monuments

NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is working out separate comprehensive conservation plans for all monuments across states so that restoration or repair jobs can be taken up on priority, officials said.

The ASI is the custodian of 3,697 monuments. In the absence of structured planning, the conservation of monuments has so far been carried out whenever any damage is reported or intervention is required. According to the officials, with the blueprint in place, conservation activities can be systematically launched. Instructions have been issued to regional offices of ASI to finalise the plan for each site.

The officials said that once study is done and documentation is ready, conservation planning becomes easier. “The comprehensive plans will tell us which work is to be taken up first. Treatment will then be easier and effective,” said an official.

“The government has no shortage of funds. If required, additional resources can be arranged. But to execute the work effectively, you need both a detailed plan and sufficient staff,” said an official.