Controversy erupts over preferential treatment of Iinmates in Bengaluru Central Prison

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central Prison authorities are again in the dock after photographs and videos of inmates using mobile phones and receiving preferential treatment went viral.

This time, the photos and videos allegedly show suspected terror operative Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna and convicted serial rapist and killer Umesh Reddy using mobile phones and watching TV inside the prison.

In the video, Umesh Reddy is seen wearing coloured clothes and using a mobile phone inside his cell, while he is expected to wear prison-issued clothes as he is a convict. There is definitely no provision for him to use the mobile phone. He was also allegedly allowed to cook for himself.

Shakeel Manna, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency for allegedly helping raise funds and radicalise Muslim youth, is also seen using a mobile phone in the viral clips.

It is alleged that actor Tarun Kondaraja, an undertrial arrested in a gold smuggling case, too received special treatment when he was in the prison. Tarun was in the prison for nearly a year, and his use of mobile phones during custody is now under scrutiny.

Among the 12 videos circulating on social media, four were reportedly shot in 2022.