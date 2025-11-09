Dehradun Diary: Cricketer Sneh returns home to great fanfare

Cricketer Sneh returns home to great fanfare

Dehradun welcomed star all-rounder Sneh Rana with traditional fanfare—’Dhol Nagadas’—at the airport on Saturday, marking her first visit after India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory. Sneh, a native of Sanaula, Dehradun, credited the win to the team’s hard work. She also shared positive experiences meeting the PM and President, noting how their encouragement boosted the morale of the entire team. Her elder brother, Kamal Rana, and sister-in-law, Richa—who were present at the airport—highlighted her dedication. “Sneh Rana prepared extensively for the World Cup,” said Kamal.

Hill culture shines at fashion show

The ‘Mi Uttarakhandi Chhoon’ traditional attire fashion show in Srinagar’s Gola Bazaar captivated audiences, promoting local culture and heritage. The chief guest, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria inaugurated the event, wearing traditional hilly wear. The DM emphasised that the event was a campaign to preserve culture, stating in Garhwali, “Listen sister, I am saving my culture.” Held during the Baikunth Chaturdashi fair, the show saw enthusiastic participation from the Mayor, other officials, and local women in traditional dress. The vibrant display promoted unity.