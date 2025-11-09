Dehradun Diary: Cricketer Sneh returns home to great fanfare

Cricketer Sneh returns home to great fanfare
Dehradun welcomed star all-rounder Sneh Rana with traditional fanfare—’Dhol Nagadas’—at the airport on Saturday, marking her first visit after India’s Women’s Cricket World Cup victory. Sneh, a native of Sanaula, Dehradun, credited the win to the team’s hard work. She also shared positive experiences meeting the PM and President, noting how their encouragement boosted the morale of the entire team. Her elder brother, Kamal Rana, and sister-in-law, Richa—who were present at the airport—highlighted her dedication. “Sneh Rana prepared extensively for the World Cup,” said Kamal.
Hill culture shines at fashion show
The ‘Mi Uttarakhandi Chhoon’ traditional attire fashion show in Srinagar’s Gola Bazaar captivated audiences, promoting local culture and heritage. The chief guest, District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria inaugurated the event, wearing traditional hilly wear. The DM emphasised that the event was a campaign to preserve culture, stating in Garhwali, “Listen sister, I am saving my culture.” Held during the Baikunth Chaturdashi fair, the show saw enthusiastic participation from the Mayor, other officials, and local women in traditional dress. The vibrant display promoted unity.
Pension hike for statehood agitators
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced significant benefits for Uttarakhand Statehood movement activists on Saturday. While paying tribute to martyrs at the Dehradun Martyr’s Memorial, Dhami declared that the monthly pension for those fully bedridden due to injuries sustained during the movement will increase from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, along with the provision of a medical attendant. Furthermore, the deadline for resolving pending applications for agitator identification until 2021 has been extended by six months. Dhami emphasised that the state’s creation was the result of immense public sacrifice.
Narendra sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
