Man let loose 2K country chicken in field, villagers wait for lavish feast in Telangana

HANAMKONDA : An ordinary morning in Elkathurthy village on Saturday turned into a full-blown countryside carnival by the evening, complete with feathers, frenzy and a feast.

Hundreds of country hens, mysteriously released along the Elkathurthy–Siddipet highway, sent villagers, farmers and motorists chasing after the birds through the fields. For a few glorious hours, the usually calm agricultural stretch resembled a scene from a rustic comedy, people chasing clucking chicken across cotton fields, sacks swinging and vehicles abandoned mid-road.

No one knows who gifted Elkathurthy this feathery bounty, but the word spread faster than a rooster could fly. Within minutes, tractors, bikes and cars screeched to a halt as their occupants joined the impromptu poultry hunt.

The result: a two-kilometre traffic jam filled with laughter, chaos and the occasional triumphant cry of “Got one!”

By afternoon, some villagers were spotted heading home like victors returning from battle, one hen under each arm, a few even lugging entire sacks. By evening, smoke from fresh chicken curry filled the air, as kitchens across Elkathurthy turned into pop-up feast zones. “Unexpected, but delicious,” said one local, ladling gravy into a bowl.

Videos of the hen chase soon hit social media, showing groups darting through fields in what netizens have dubbed “The great Telangana chicken run.”