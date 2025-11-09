Mohammad Azharuddin: From risky flicks to political twist

Born into a devout family, Azhar has a different facet, other than what people see. He is unafraid to assert his strong belief in the Almighty and saints who have shown the path to spiritual enlightenment. “It keeps me grounded,” he says, and every controversy – he has run into one too many – has only strengthened his belief in Him.

One might naturally wonder why does he run into controversies in the first place? His detractors have some seriously nasty things to say. Take for instance, the Hyderabad Cricket Association scandal. His stint as HCA president brought him charges of misappropriation of funds just ahead of polls in 2023. Sympathisers point at the deep-rooted rivalries and politics in HCA to defend him.

So, the Damocles Sword of suspicion of whether he is guilty has been hanging over him since the turn of the century. That is his life, one of highs and lows. Each can make up their own mind about him. He, however, remains unfazed, notwithstanding humiliations and accusations. It requires infinite patience to stand his ground, a quality he says he acquired in cricket where one cannot score a six every ball.

A combination of cricketing skills and spiritual beliefs seem to guide him in keeping his emotions in check to survive and take everything in his stride. Call it fate or continuing tests, Azhar is always stalked by some drama. Recently, he finally reached a high point in his political career, becoming a cabinet minister in the Revanth Reddy Government in Telangana.

It’s the result of a mix of circumstances and political expediency, a controversial flick from Reddy. The other minority candidate under consideration just made a wrong move inviting the wrath of the high command.

Prior to this, Azhar was nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota. And, with the bypoll in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency slated on November 11 turning into a litmus test for the Revanth government, and with no minority leader in the cabinet, Azhar was just at the right place at the right time.

The Congress believes he could pull in substantial number of Muslim voters to the party in the stiff fight to wrest the seat from the opposition BRS. Whatever be the bypoll outcome, for Azhar it’s a new high in politics. Will it last? His council membership is yet to be approved by the Governor which again hinges on an ongoing legal battle over similar nominations made earlier by the BRS government.

If his candidature is cleared, he will remain the minister. If not? “Whatever will be, will be. Allah’s Will prevails,” quips Azhar. It leaves one wondering if Azhar is destiny’s child, not of controversies.