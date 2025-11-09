The Sunday Standard

Now, Ujjwala in slum clusters to check toxic air

CM Rekha Gupta said Ujjwala Yojana benefits will be extended to such families to help them transition to cleaner cooking fuel, in a move to control pollution.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha GuptaFile photo | ANI
Anup Verma
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to conduct a survey across all slum areas to identify families still using traditional stoves or coal-fired heaters.

CM Rekha Gupta said Ujjwala Yojana benefits will be extended to such families to help them transition to cleaner cooking fuel, in a move to control pollution.

She said teams of officials are already on the ground, taking action against pollution sources and implementing targeted measures to clean identified hotspots.

Based on the findings of the survey, the government will prepare a list of families still dependent on traditional fuels and prioritise them for Ujjwala gas connections.

The government said that pollution control cannot be limited to industrial or vehicular sectors alone, it also requires intervention at the domestic level. Smoke emitted from stoves and coal burners in slum areas not only pollutes the air but also poses serious health hazards to residents.

Delhi government
Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com