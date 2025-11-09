Three of family die as portion of old apartment collapses in Cuttack

CUTTACK: A four-year-old kid was among three members of a family who were crushed to death after the balcony of an apartment collapsed on their house in Cuttack on Saturday.

Three more persons suffered serious injuries in the mishap which took place near Hadi Bandhu School in Mani Sahu Chhak area at about 4.45 pm.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Jalil (60), son Abdul Jahid (30) and grandson Abdul Mujahid (4). Critically injured Saina Begum, wife of Jahid, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital. A second child of the couple also sustained injuries.

Two others, Reha Khan (8) and Rehamatun Nissa (50), both from the same neighbourhood were also hurt in the incident. All the injured are under constant observation.

Rescue team members of fire services wing said the balcony of an old five-story apartment collapsed on a cluster of houses located in the neighbourhood. As a result, asbestos roof of the house belonging to Jalil caved in.

Fire service personnel from Buxi Bazar rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation.

“We promptly attended the call and launched a rescue operation. We carefully removed the debris, rescued the four persons and rushed them to SCB Medical College and Hospital,” assistant fire officer Sanjib Kumar Behera said.