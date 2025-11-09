Union Steel Ministry approves iron ore pipeline from Chhattisgarh to AP via Odisha

VIJAYAWADA The Ministry of Steel, Government of India, has approved ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AMNS India) for the establishment of an iron ore slurry pipeline connecting Chhattisgarh to Andhra Pradesh via Odisha.

The pipeline will transport iron ore from mines to AMNS India’s upcoming integrated steel plant at Anakapalle in Visakhapatnam district. The approval has been accorded under the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Acquisition of Right of User in Land) Act,1962, which authorises a nominated authority to sanction the right of way across the states the pipeline will traverse.

The proposed pipeline will carry iron ore in slurry form, creating a sustainable and cost efficient logistics corridor that reduces reliance on conventional road and rail transport.

The project is expected to significantly lower the carbon footprint of industrial logistics and aligns with India’s broader push for green infrastructure. The Centre’s timely clearance reflects its commitment to fast tracking industrial development in Andhra Pradesh and highlights the growing synergy between the state and Union governments in advancing India’s manufacturing capabilities.

This pipeline approval marks a critical milestone in the rollout of AMNS India’s 17 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant, with 8.2 MTPA capacity planned for the first phase.

The Anakapalle facility is poised to become one of India’s largest greenfield steel plants, featuring advanced technologies for energy efficiency, water recycling and emissions reduction. Just last week, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change’s Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) recommended environmental clearance for the first phase.