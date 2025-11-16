Army’s Animal Transport Units to stay

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has deferred disbanding of the Animal Transport Units (ATUs) till the next decade. This comes a time when the Army has substantial troops and formations guarding the borders in the unpredictable high altitude and terrain. Comprising the mules, horses, donkeys and dogs, the ATUs are there to stay at least till the beginning of the next decade, sources said.

“The ATUs will continue at least till 2032” said a source, The disbanding was taking place but the process had to be ceased as technology and infrastructure development failed to support the process. The proposal was to disband the ATUs with the help of infrastructure and logistics arrangements, but it did not work out.

“Therefore, the necessity of these animal units continue to remain for the logistics support of the formations and Units deployed in forward areas, thereby contributing to the operational readiness,” explained the source. The steps were being taken based on a 2016 report submitted by a Committee of Experts (CoE) constituted by the Ministry of Defence under the Chairmanship of Lt. Gen. (Retd) DB Shekatkar, in December 2016. The committee was to recommend measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the armed forces.