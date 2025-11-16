Bhopal Diary: Even in death, woman saves lives of three

Political rehabilitation of 2 turncoat politicians

Former forest minister Ramnivas Rawat may soon head one of the independent state boards. BJP sources say the first list of the long-awaited appointments of heads to independent corporations-boards is likely after Bihar poll results. Six times former Congress MLA, Rawat, had joined the BJP during 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was later made the forest minister. He, however, suffered a shock defeat as BJP candidate in the November 2024 Assembly bypoll from Vijaypur (Sheopur) and resigned as minister. Since then, he has been in oblivion. Another ex-minister, Imarti Devi, who lost two successive polls as BJP candidate is likely to head a board or corporation.

Even in death, woman saves lives of three

A 38-year-old ‘brain dead’ female advocate Abhijita Rathore saved the lives of 3 critically ill patients in Indore recently. The High Court lawyer was declared brain dead by doctors last month at a private hospital following severe lung infection leading to brain damage. Overcoming the grief, her family decided to donate her liver, the kidneys, cornea and skin. The two kidneys saved lives of two male patients aged 27 and 50, while the liver was successfully transplanted into a 25-year-old woman. The skin preserved now in the skin bank holds the promise of reactivating lives of burn patients in future.

Films, politics dominate Ujjain’s donkey fair

Film and politics seemed to have their influence at the recent donkey fair in Ujjain. At the famous annual fair where around 500 donkeys were on sale, names written on their back to identify them included Tejashwi, Owaisi, Pushpa, Aishwarya, Salman, Shahrukh and Jacqueline to attract the buyers’ attention, those associated with the organisers said. While the donkeys were on sale for prices ranging between Rs 4,000 and Rs 15,000, small horses were priced at Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000. The small horses and donkeys were brought to the fair for sale from various parts of MP and neighbouring Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com