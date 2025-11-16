BJP says Bihar results to impact Bengal polls, TMC debunks claim

KOLKATA/LUCKNOW: After the NDA’s grand victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP hopes that the results will set the tone for West Bengal polls next year and Uttar Pradesh elections in 2027. The ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal and the Opposition Samajwadi Party in UP rule out any such impact.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said, “Bihar’s victory is ours; now it is Bengal’s turn. Just as the Bihar election was conducted after the SIR, the poll in Bengal will also be conducted with a pure and clean electoral roll.”

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was the co-convenor for Bihar elections, said: “Magadh jeeta, Awadh bhi jeetengey. 2027 mein 2017 dohrayenge (After winning Magadh (Bihar), we will win Awadh (UP). Will repeat 2017 in 2027).” He was referring to the BJP winning 325 of 403 seats in UP in 2017.

Rubbishing the BJP’s claim, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Mamata Banerjee routed the CPM in Bengal ending the 34-year Left rule in the state. Only she can fight against BJP and we will form the next government with absolute majority.”

According to TMC insiders, SIR would backfire on the BJP and a vast section of Hindus would vote for the party. The TMC leadership is also confident of retaining its traditional minority vote base.

“The NDA won in Bihar mainly because of welfare schemes, particularly pro-women programmes. Everyone knows that Mamata Banerjee’s pioneering role in implementing most of the social security measures, starting from Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi, Sabuj Sathi, Kanyashree and many others. She will get overwhelming support through the measures despite the SIR phobia unleashed by BJP,” a senior TMC leader said.