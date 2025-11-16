CM Siddaramaiah gets Rahul Gandhi’s clearance for cabinet reshuffle after Bihar poll results

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is said to have got the clearance from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to reshuffle his cabinet on Saturday.

The clearance came when Siddaramaiah, who was paying a courtesy call to Rahul in Delhi after Congress and INDIA bloc’s loss in Bihar polls, discussed state politics for about twenty minutes. Energy Minister KJ George too was present at the meeting.

Rahul suggested to Siddaramaiah to discuss the cabinet reshuffle with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, a source said. With the approval from the high command in his pocket, Siddaramaiah could drop 10-12 of his ministers and make his position strong to continue as chief minister even after completing two-and-a-half years in office on November 20. But this will be a serious setback for Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who wants to be chief minister at the half-way mark of five-year tenure of the present Congress government. For, there is reportedly an agreement that was brokered by the high command in 2023 when the party came

to power that lays down Siddaramaiah to be chief minister for the first half of the Congress government and Shivakumar to be in the helm for the second half.

It is to be seen if Shivakumar will insist on power change at a time when the party is going through one of its lowest points. The party could also be averse to a risky change of leadership in Karnataka, the only big state that it is in power in the country.

He may have to put his aspirations on hold for some time and continue as KPCC president, analysts said.