Corbett vultures fly 1,000 km for food: Study

BAGESHWAR: In a remarkable display of endurance, vultures native to Uttarakhand’s famed Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) are undertaking massive migratory journeys, travelling up to 1,000 kilometres in search of food, according to a joint study with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The research, aimed at understanding the lifestyle and behaviour of these ecologically vital scavengers, suggests that the local vulture population may be showing signs of recovery. The study kicked off last year when researchers fitted radio tags on approximately five vultures roosting within the reserve. The goal was to map their movements and understand their needs.

“The initial data showed that these vultures were initially sticking close, circling within a 50- to 100-kilometre radius of Corbett,” stated a source within CTR. “However, the tracking soon revealed astonishing long-distance flights, with tagged birds being located as far away as the remote regions of Nepal.” Locations tracked included areas stretching from the nearby Rajaji National Park all the way across the border into Nepal, confirming extensive foraging ranges.

Saket Badola, Director of CTR, confirmed the significant findings. “The research has revealed that these vultures are covering distances exceeding 1,000 kilometres. We have received location pings from tagged birds extending into Nepal,” Dr Badola remarked. “Our research into their specific habitat needs and behaviour remains ongoing.” Bird experts note that such long-distance travel is not entirely unusual for vultures, who are built for aerial efficiency.