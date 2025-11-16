Manipur’s rich heritage cast in clay through resilience

MANIPUR : The products of ‘Terracotta.Manipur’ go beyond pottery. Rooted in tradition, each piece is handcrafted with love, blending age-old techniques. From earthy pots to intricate planters and soulful decor, the creations bring warmth and beauty into one’s home, office or any other space. But to reinvent terracotta in a place where pottery is part of tradition and mould it to utilitarian art is no mean feat.

Wairok Cherry Makunga, founder of Terracotta.Manipur, is a child of Manipur’s foothills who has seen pottery close to life. Now, she has mastered the moulding of traditional Manipur pottery into an expression of clay art. But it wasn’t easy.

Cherry grew up in the warmth of her Naga father W Phaniphang Maring and Meitei mother W Ibemcha Maring at Phunal Sambum village in Chandel district. When her father, a schoolteacher, died in 2004, it changed everything for the family. Cherry was barely 10 and her brother was six. Their mother, a housewife, was at her wit’s end.

The family moved to Kakching Lamkhai, 5 km away. Her mother started a small business from a rented structure to make sure her children had what they needed. She would travel miles to the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh to buy clothes and sell them.

Those early years shaped her. After Class 12, she moved to Delhi for studies. A well-wisher bought her flight ticket while all that her mother could give her was `3,000, loaned from a micro chit fund. Cherry earned a diploma in medical laboratory technology and moved to Rajasthan to pursue her masters in microbiology.