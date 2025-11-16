Mind games by Nitish before 10th term shot

NEW DELHI: A day after the NDA registered a stunning landslide victory in the Bihar elections, there was no doubt in anybody’s mind that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will get a record 10th term at the government’s helm.

But Nitish being Nitish, he could suggest to the BJP that it should lead the government since it emerged as the single-largest party. For its part, the BJP could graciously insist that the mandate was for Nitish in the hot seat and should stay that way.

In 2024, when he returned to the NDA after walking out of the Mahagathbandhan, Nitish enacted the same drama of asking the BJP to stake its claim for chief ministership, but the BJP respectfully turned it down.

Of course, the final call will be taken by the BJP’s national leadership. “But, there is no chance of the BJP leading the government; it will send a wrong message within the NDA. The current arrangement is working fine,” remarked a senior BJP leader.