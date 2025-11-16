Sukhois, French fighters join Exercise Garuda

NEW DELHI: Starting from Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s frontline Sukhoi Fighters, along with their transport and air-to-air refuellers will be carrying out complex maneuvers with their french counterparts.

The IAF on Saturday said that it is participating in the 8th edition of the bilateral air exercise ‘Garuda 25’ with the French Air and Space Force (FASF) at Mont-de-Marsan, France, from November 16 to 27.

Airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the fighters.

The exercise aims to refine tactics in a realistic operational environment, enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF.