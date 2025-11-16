Where curiosity becomes art of discovery

PUNJAB : It a time when many children turn away from science, an IAS officer and his wife decided to change the story. What began as a small experiment in playful learning has, over five years, grown into a movement that encourages children to explore, question, and rediscover the thrill of discovery.
For Abhijeet Kaplish, a 2015-batch IAS officer, and his wife, Dr. Saryu Garg, science was never meant to be a subject to memorise. Both believed that once learning is freed from fear, education can be as exhilarating as play. Today, while Abhijeet oversees development and sports initiatives in Muktsar district, the couple continues to transform science education.
Abhijeet took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Muktsar this February, along with the additional responsibility of Director of Mines and Geology, Punjab. He hails from Chandigarh, where he studied at St. Stephen’s School before completing his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from Rayat Bahra College of Engineering. Reading is his “single-most important hobby”.
It was during his earlier posting as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Fazilka that he first observed a troubling pattern: children in government and private schools were losing interest in science. Teachers admitted that the emphasis remained on rote learning and examination scores, with little focus on understanding concepts.
The couple began visiting science labs and speaking to teachers, trying to understand the gap between children and the subject. That is when the idea of “playful learning” took shape. With a Ph.D. in Atmospheric Sciences, Saryu was already deeply engaged with scientific thinking. Together, they decided to create a space where children could experience science in a hands-on, joyful way.
“We realised that government school teachers stuck strictly to the curriculum, while private schools were focused largely on performance,” Abhijeet recalls. “So we thought—why not create a curriculum that sparks interest rather than fear?”
They started small. With the help of a local school principal, five girl students began visiting their home. For six months, Saryu taught them in an informal learning space filled with curiosity-driven experiments and conversations. Those sessions became the seed for something larger.
“We were inspired by how quickly the children became curious and confident,” Abhijeet says. In 2022, they set up Curious Play Labs in Chandigarh, to help children engage with science in an experiential manner. It has now grown into a registered foundation. Around 50 children attend classes every week.
Abhijeet says, “Children are naturally curious. But the way science is taught often suppresses that curiosity. We wanted to preserve their love for the subject.”
“Curious Play Labs is not just a learning space—it is a philosophy of happy, meaningful education that we all wish for as children. I have also been fortunate to have found partnership with like-minded, well meaning people that believe in my mission. Thus now we are trying to create well-researched, thoughtfully designed programs in science, coding and reading,” says Dr Saryu.
Amid all this, the couple is also raising two young children—an eight-year-old and a one-year-old—balancing parenthood with their mission to reimagine science education.
Alongside the learning initiative, Abhijeet is strengthening sports infrastructure in Muktsar. “We identify people who are doing good work in sports and support them with better infrastructure, motivation, and administrative backing,” he explains. Recently, 120 students from PIS Badal were taken to watch a Punjabi film, followed by lunch at a local pizzeria—an outing that was aimed at boosting their morale and building camaraderie.
Sports facilities across the district are undergoing upgrades. An unused badminton court at Red Cross Bhawan has been revamped to a lining court at `7.46 lakh. Another `12 lakh was spent on painting, repairs, and related improvements. The result: 120 children have now registered for badminton training. In Lakhewali village, a new cricket ground is being developed, including a freshly prepared pitch costing `1.5 lakh, along with sports kits worth `2.46 lakh for children in need. A volleyball court is under construction at Kothe Dashmesh Nagar, thanks to a grant of `7.12 lakh.
A table tennis court is scheduled to come up at the district Red Cross Bhawan at a cost of `1.59 lakh. An all-weather swimming pool project worth `4.12 crore is in the pipeline. An open gym is set to be installed at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium following public demand. The district administration has also begun promoting health and fitness among government employees. A special wellness session led by fitness expert Avinash Sharma focused on exercise, nutrition, and stress management—areas often overlooked in busy administrative routines.
For Abhijeet Kaplish, whether it is reforming science education or nurturing sports talent, the goal remains the same: create spaces where children and young people grow through curiosity, confidence, and opportunity.
