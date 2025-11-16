WHO norms on diabetes during pregnancy out

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its first global guidelines for the management of diabetes during pregnancy, a condition affecting about one in six pregnancies — or 21 million women annually.

The new recommendations provide a critical roadmap to tackle this growing health challenge and prevent serious complications for both women and their children.

Diabetes in pregnancy, if not managed effectively, significantly increases the risk of life-threatening conditions such as pre-eclampsia, stillbirth, and birth injuries.

It also has long-term consequences, elevating the lifetime risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases for both mother and child. The burden is greatest in low- and middle-income countries.

“WHO has long had guidance on diabetes and guidance on pregnancy, but this is the first time we have issued a specific standard of care for managing diabetes during pregnancy,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.“These guidelines are grounded in the realities of women’s lives and health needs, and provide clear, evidence-based strategies to deliver high-quality care for every woman, everywhere.”

It emphasises individualised care, which includes diet, physical activity, and blood sugar targets. It advises that all women with diabetes should have their blood glucose checked regularly, both during clinic visits and at home. Also, it mentions specific medication regimens for type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes when pharmacotherapy is required; and multidisciplinary care for women with pre-existing diabetes.

They underscore the importance of integrating diabetes care into routine antenatal services and ensuring equitable access to essential medicines and technologies.