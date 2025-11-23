‘20 crore Tirumala laddus were not prepared using adulterated ghee’

VIJAYAWADA: Former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy on Saturday strongly condemned reports alleging that nearly 20 crore Tirumala laddus were prepared using adulterated ghee between 2019 and 2024. In a press release, the former chairman said he welcomed the ongoing SIT investigation and was ready to cooperate fully, but cautioned that propaganda-driven leaks without scientific backing were misleading and harmful to public faith.

Recalling earlier controversies, Subba Reddy said former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had previously claimed animal fat was used in laddu preparation. To counter such allegations, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court, which directed the formation of a CBI-monitored SIT to examine the issue. He questioned why similar claims were resurfacing before the SIT had completed its inquiry, stressing that conclusions must rely on scientific evidence rather than speculation.

Pointing to inconsistencies, he said the allegations initially mentioned vegetable fat and later shifted to animal fat. He asked why the narrative kept changing and whether the SIT had officially confirmed any adulteration.

He insisted that the truth be declared only after laboratory results are available. He further said officials had earlier confirmed that four suspicious ghee tankers were rejected and never used, and questioned how the same consignments were being discussed again, despite the rule that no tanker enters the premises without laboratory clearance.

He further demanded that those making accusations present scientific proof before issuing statements that could hurt the devotion of crores of pilgrims.