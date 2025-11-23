CAQM allows work-from-home option under GRAP III as NCR pollution worsens

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised GRAP III guidelines for the NCR and adjoining areas, borrowing two guidelines from the GRAP IV chapter, which recommends far stricter steps for pollution control.

In the latest order, the CAQM allowed the Centre, Delhi and other state governments in NCR to decide about allowing work from home option to offices in their respective jurisdictions. Earlier, governments could invoke this provision only when the Graded Response Action Plan, Stage IV, (GRAP IV) guidelines were proclaimed by the CAQM. As per the protocol, the CAQM invokes GRAP IV when the average daily value of air quality index (AQI) hits the 400-mark.

The two measures currently now shifted to GRAP III allow the Delhi government to decide on allowing public, municipal, and even private offices to work on 50% strength, while letting the rest of the staff to work from home. A similar option has been provided to the Centre to decide about letting government employees work from home.

The CAQM notice has directed all agencies responsible for the implementation of GRAP guidelines in the NCR to take note of the modifications and immediately proceed with their implementation.

The average daily AQI in Delhi on Saturday was 370, while Wazirpur weather station recorded it at 445. Many stations have been consistently recording AQI at more than 400, even when the city average has stayed below this mark.