Delhi HC calls Yamuna pollution a ‘shocking state of affairs’, forms panel to fast-track industrial cleanup

NEW DELHI: Terming the efforts to control pollution in the Yamuna a “shocking state of affairs”, the Delhi High Court on Saturday formed a three-member panel to expedite action on redevelopment plans for industrial areas.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet Pritam Singh formed the committee comprising officials of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to look into whether to expedite action on redevelopment plans for industrial areas and to ensure proper treatment of wastewater flowing into the river.

The bench made the observation after going through the status reports filed by DSIIDC, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on the redevelopment plans of the industrial areas in the national capital.

Noting that the cabinet decision on the redevelopment issue was taken in 2023, the bench said, “Your (DSIIDC) reports have come only in 2025”. After going through the DJB’s report, the HC said, “First issue is whether the sewage is being treated by the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), second issue is mixing… After treating, it goes into the drain and gets mixed with untreated water.”

“Shocking state of affairs, absolutely shocking... Citizens are struggling. Government is bogged down by the bureaucrats. The court is also getting bogged down by them. We’ll just say wind up DSIIDC if this is how it’ll work,” the HC said.