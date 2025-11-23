ICAR gags scientists after row over performance of two new GE rice varieties

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) is evolving organisational guidelines for scientists after a recent controversy over data related to genome-edited (GE) rice varieties.

These guidelines restrict scientists from sharing their research findings with the media and journals, this newspaper has learnt. They also direct scientists to avoid publishing any research papers in international journals until they are fully confident about their findings.

It all began after the government on May 4 announced the release of two GE rice lines developed by ICAR — Pusa DST-1 and DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala), which it said “have the potential to bring about revolutionary changes in terms of higher production, climate adaptability, and water conservation”. Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the effort.

But a platform of scientists, farmer leaders, medical experts, consumer rights activists, and members of the Coalition for a GM-Free India rubbished the claim, citing data mined from ICAR’s own All India Coordinated Research Project on Rice for 2023 and 2024.The Coalition said ICAR’s own limited data didn’t support its published report. ICAR pushed back with a point-by-point rebuttal.

“Seeking research credits, scientists are always in a rush to get their works published, which sometimes are not backed by robust data,” said a scientist. “The new fiat will lead to fewer publication of research papers. But it will enhance credibility.”