ILS, IIT-Bhubaneswar collaborate on new tuberculosis vaccine

BHUBANESWAR : In a significant breakthrough, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar has developed a next-generation subunit vaccine for tuberculosis (TB). The vaccine named ‘Hsp16.3C4’ developed in collaboration with IIT-Bhubaneswar is ready for technology transfer after successful pre-clinical trials.

TB remains one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, claiming over 12 lakh lives last year alone. Currently Bacillus Calmette Guérin (BCG) vaccine remains the sole licensed immunisation strategy in use for TB prevention across all countries. The collaborative research led by senior scientist of ILS Dr Sunil Kumar Raghav and Prof Ashis Biswas of IIT-Bhubaneswar led to the development of the HSP subunit vaccine, considered to be the first vaccine against TB from India.

Although BCG provides modest protection to infants, it has failed to provide complete protection due to limited efficacy, variable protective outcomes and lack of durable memory responses. It fails to even prevent pulmonary TB, the most infectious form of the disease, in adolescents and adults.

Research to bridge the gap and develop a vaccine for all age-groups has been the focus for decades. The pre-clinical trials conducted on mice models have been successful as no toxicity signals were observed with normal biochemical parameters such as blood glucose, renal functional markers (urea and creatinine) and lipid profile components (cholesterol and triglycerides) recorded post-vaccination.