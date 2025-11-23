India, Canada, Australia unveil tech blueprint

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a new trilateral initiative, the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership, following a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

“Had an excellent meeting with Anthony Albanese, PM of Australia, and Mark Carney, PM of Canada on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. We are delighted to announce an Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership today,” Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said the initiative would deepen cooperation among the three democratic nations. “The initiative will deepen collaboration between democratic partners across three continents and three oceans in emerging technologies, support diversification of supply chains, clean energy and mass adoption of AI,” he added.