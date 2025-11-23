Opposition says new Labour Codes seek to dilute and abolish existing workers’ rights

NEW DELHI: A day after the Centre notified the four new Labour Codes, opposition parties tore into the government saying that the codes seek to dilute and abolish long-established existing rights and entitlements and shift the balance sharply in favour of employers.

Targeting the government, Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the 29 existing labour-related laws have been re-packaged into the four Codes and are being marketed as some revolutionary reform when even the Rules are yet to be notified.

He said the Modi government must ensure a national minimum wage of `400 a day, `25 lakh universal health coverage, and an employment guarantee act for Indian workers in urban areas to make “Shramik Nyay” a reality under the much-touted new labour codes.

“But will these codes make these 5 essential demands of India’s workers for Shramik Nyay a reality? National minimum wage at `400 per day, including MGNREGA, the Right to Health law will provide universal health coverage of `25 lakhs, Employment Guarantee Act for urban areas, comprehensive social security for all unorganised workers, including life insurance and accident insurance, and a commitment to stop contractualisation of employment in core Government functions ,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

In a statement, the CPI (M) said the Labour Codes dismantle 29 hard-won labour laws that have, till now, protected the workers to some extent.

“Despite many limitations, to an extent the wages, working hours, social security, industrial safety, inspection–compliance mechanisms, and collective bargaining were in place. Instead of simplification, the new Codes seek to dilute and abolish long-established existing rights and entitlements and shift the balance sharply in favour of employers,” it said.

The party further said the government’s claim that the Labour Codes will boost employment and investment is completely baseless.