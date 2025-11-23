Raipur Diary: : Chhattisgarh forest department tops All-India Forest Sports Meet for 13th year

State leads in all-India Forest Sports Meet

For the 13th consecutive year, the Chhattisgarh forest department maintained its supremacy at the All India Forest Sports Meet held in Dehradun. The forest department won the overall Championship trophy. The state’s ‘indomitable’ 253-member team led by APCCF Shalini Raina with the sterling spirit secured exceptional results with 74 gold medals and 578 Championship points to stand at Number-1 position in India. Kerala (31 Gold, 357 points) and Karnataka (25 Gold, 326 points) secured 2nd and 3rd places. Such a victory for the forest department team is far more than a sporting milestone, setting new benchmarks of excellence at the national level.

‘Pandum Cafe’: A coffee shop with a difference

A unique ‘Pandum Cafe’ in Bastar is not merely a coffee shop but a significant plan to rehabilitate surrendered Maoist cadres and victims of Naxal violence. Launched at the divisional headquarters in Jagdalpur, it provides to those who once picked up guns and engaged violence with sustainable livelihoods. CM Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with the hired enthusiastic team who began a new chapter of hope and reintegration after returning to the social mainstream. As a part of the state government’s rehabilitation initiative, the move signifies an innovative effort reflecting a potent journey from conflict to cooperation. Youths here have had training.