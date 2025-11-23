Shekhawati’s Goenka haveli: Grandeur of restoration in a 150-year-old mansion

RAJASTHAN : With its sweeping deserts, magnificent forts and cultural richness, Rajasthan has dazzled all visitors for centuries. But the Shekhawati region holds a charm unlike anywhere else, an area often described as an “open-air art gallery”, where entire towns and villages are embroidered with murals, frescoes, and intricately designed havelis.

Among these architectural marvels, the Seth Arjundas Goenka haveli in Dundlod, the ancestral home of the famous Goenka family, stands out as the only heritage museum of the region. Even 150 years after it was built, the haveli rises from the sands like a proud turban crest, calling not just tourists but the present generation to reconnect with their land, their lineage, and their memories.

Between 1850 and 1900, Shekhawati’s wealthy merchants - newly enriched through global trade - entered a period of feverish architectural splendor. Forbidden from building forts or palaces that could upstage the local rulers, they poured their fortunes into creating mansions that were palatial in all but name. More than 20 towns in Shekhawati today showcase these breathtaking homes.

Among the merchant families who expanded Shekhawati’s fame were the Goenkas, whose name is traced back to an ancestor called Goyendas. By the eighth generation, Hunat Ram Goenka, a highly influential figure in Nawalgarh’s social and political circles, began attracting the envy of the local ruler. Unable to bear this hostility, he moved eight kilometers away to Dundlod.

The Raja of Dundlod, recognising Hunat Ram’s entrepreneurial talent and respected standing, welcomed him warmly. What followed was a remarkable transformation of Dundlod: the Goenkas built grand havelis, dharamshalas, wells, temples, cenotaphs, a school, a hospital, and other public structures. Over time, Dundlod proudly earned the title “the town of the Goenkas.”