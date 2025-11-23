Two transgender nominees can contest from women’s seats: Election Commission

ALAPPUZHA/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a significant acknowledgement of gender self-identification in the local body polls, two trans women — Arunima M Kurup in Alappuzha and Ameya Prasad in Thiruvananthapuram — have been cleared to contest from women-reserved seats after days of uncertainty and scrutiny over their eligibility.

The State Election Commission on Saturday granted permission to Arunima, 26, to contest from the women-reserved Vayalar division of Alappuzha district panchayat, ending prolonged speculation.

Confusion had risen soon after the Congress announced her candidature, with opponents alleging she was ineligible as a trans woman. However, Arunima furnished an affidavit declaring she is a woman, supported by her voter ID, Aadhaar card and other records that list her gender as female. She also clarified that she had undergone gender-affirming surgery years ago and is legally recognised as a woman.

Citing Supreme Court rulings and Union government provisions on the right to gender self-identification, the presiding officer approved her nomination. A native of Kanjikuzhi, Arunima is the state general secretary of KSU and the first president of the Kerala Pradesh Transgender Congress. In Thiruvananthapuram, UDF candidate Ameya Prasad has similarly been confirmed eligible to contest from the women-reserved Pothencode division of the district panchayat.

Her nomination, too, had come under scrutiny after officials noted that transgender candidates can contest only in general seats.

With her voter ID listing her gender as ‘transgender’, Ameya approached the High Court, which clarified that the returning officer could decide on her eligibility. After verification, the officer accepted her documents identifying her as a woman and approved her candidature. Ameya has already begun campaigning in Pothencode as scrutiny of nominations concluded on Saturday.