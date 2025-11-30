Andhra Chief Secretary K Vijayanand gets extension for three months

VIJAYAWADA : The State government on Friday had issued an order extending the service of Chief Secretary K Vijayanand for three months from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026. In the same order, the government also appointed G Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department & E O Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, as the Chief Secretary with effect from March 1, 2026.

Vijayanand, a 1992 batch IAS officer, is due to retire on November 30. However, following a request from the State government to the Centre, the Department of Personnel and Training extended the service of Vijayanand for three months.

Vijayanand took charge as the State Chief Secretary in December 2024. Known for his calm and methodical approach, Vijayanand has also been discharging duties as the Special Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, where he has overseen several key policy decisions.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had picked senior IAS officer Sai Prasad as the successor of Vijayanand. After the end of Vijayanand’s extended tenure on February 28, 2026, Sai Prasad, who is a 1991 batch IAS officer, will take charge as the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh on March 1, 2026 as per the order issued by the government.

Sai Prasad is widely regarded as a steady administrator. Though Sai Prasad is due to retire on May 31, 2026, he is expected to receive an extension to ensure a smooth transition in the State’s official machinery.