DK Shivakumar: The go-to man for the ‘grand old party’

In the turbulent battleground of Karnataka politics, 63-year-old Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar doesn’t just make news, he commands them. A master strategist and the Congress party’s organisational backbone, Shivakumar embodies an assertive brand of leadership. As one of the party’s most reliable trouble-shooters, his strength lies in sharp political acumen, unwavering loyalty and an ability to bolster organisation at every level.

Shivakumar is currently navigating a challenging phase of his chequered political journey, balancing governance responsibilities with mounting pressures inside the Congress fold and growing speculation over leadership equations in Karnataka. His struggle reflects a tug-of-war between ambition and political realities, as he attempts to assert his place without unsettling the very party he helped grow as a strong force.

While political circles remain abuzz with speculation over an internal push for a leadership transition, both Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have publicly projected unity, reiterating that they will abide by the Congress high command’s decision.

Shivakumar’s political journey, beginning in the student movement of the 1980s, and later the Youth Congress, has been marked by resilience, ambition and rise. Building a strong grassroots base in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, he emerged as one of the most influential organisers in the Congress. Contesting his first assembly election in 1989 from Sathanur, Shivakumar has since won eight elections consecutively—the first four from Sathanur and the next four from Kanakapura.