DK Shivakumar: The go-to man for the ‘grand old party’

In the turbulent battleground of Karnataka politics, 63-year-old Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar doesn’t just make news, he commands them. A master strategist and the Congress party’s organisational backbone, Shivakumar embodies an assertive brand of leadership. As one of the party’s most reliable trouble-shooters, his strength lies in sharp political acumen, unwavering loyalty and an ability to bolster organisation at every level.
Shivakumar is currently navigating a challenging phase of his chequered political journey, balancing governance responsibilities with mounting pressures inside the Congress fold and growing speculation over leadership equations in Karnataka. His struggle reflects a tug-of-war between ambition and political realities, as he attempts to assert his place without unsettling the very party he helped grow as a strong force.
While political circles remain abuzz with speculation over an internal push for a leadership transition, both Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have publicly projected unity, reiterating that they will abide by the Congress high command’s decision.
Shivakumar’s political journey, beginning in the student movement of the 1980s, and later the Youth Congress, has been marked by resilience, ambition and rise. Building a strong grassroots base in Ramanagara district of Karnataka, he emerged as one of the most influential organisers in the Congress. Contesting his first assembly election in 1989 from Sathanur, Shivakumar has since won eight elections consecutively—the first four from Sathanur and the next four from Kanakapura.
His growing electoral might was evident in the 2023 Assembly polls, where he secured a massive victory margin of 1,22,392 votes with a 75% vote share.
Despite legal battles and stretches of political uncertainty, Shivakumar climbed the party ladder undeterred. He went on to become KPCC president in 2020 and the Deputy Chief Minister in 2023.
Over the decades, he has held several key portfolios, entering the cabinet for the first time in 1990 as minister of prisons and home guards. He later served as minister of urban development (1999-2004), energy minister (2014-2018), and minister for major irrigation and medical education (2018-2019).
Currently, as Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president, Shivakumar holds the pivotal portfolios of water resources and Bengaluru city development.
His legal troubles began in 2017 when the income-tax department raided his premises, leading to an Enforcement Directorate probe into alleged money laundering and tax evasion. He was arrested by the ED in October 2019, a move he repeatedly termed politically motivated. In March 2024, the Supreme Court quashed the 2018 money laundering case, citing legal inconsistencies, handing him major relief.
The relief has shifted both political momentum and perception, with many within the Congress rank-and-file viewing it as a turning point in his bid to get the top job.
As KPCC chief, he steered the Congress to a resounding victory in the 2023 assembly polls, employing aggressive organisational rebuilding, micro-level booth management and crisis-handling strategies. His role in safeguarding Congress MLAs in Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra during political turbulence earned him a national reputation as the party’s most reliable shield.
Some of the leaders describe him as a master at reading complex political situations, managing crises and building alliances which makes him a pivotal figure in Karnataka’s power dynamics.
“Shivakumar has a remarkable skill to mobilise party workers, strengthen grassroot networks and maintain unity in the party even during critical moments,” they add.
In governance, Shivakumar has sponsored several large-scale initiatives. As minister for water resources, he pushed major irrigation and drinking-water projects including the Yettinahole Drinking Water Project, Cauvery Phase-V expansion, and irrigation network expansion across Karnataka. As Bengaluru development minister, he is currently leading India’s first city tunnel mobility network, fixing over 2,700 potholes, strengthening storm-water systems to prevent flooding, and facilitating over 4,400 EV charging stations, positioning Bengaluru as India’s EV capital.
Today, he stands as one of Karnataka’s most prominent political figures—his journey defined by persistence, loyalty and a consistent ability to convert challenges into stepping stones. According to sources, momentum is building among a section of party legislators rallying behind him, with some travelling to Delhi to press for a change of guard. Several senior leaders have indicated they would support his elevation if the high command approves.
With political developments accelerating, Shivakumar has emerged as the leading contender for the Chief Minister’s post, backed both by a faction of the state legislature party and influential voices in Delhi. But his ascension rests entirely on the decision of the party’s top leadership, mainly Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.