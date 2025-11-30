Dumping plastic to adopt bamboo: How Indra Kari Subba is shaping Sikkim’s sustainable future

SIKKIM : From telling stories to visitors about Sikkim’s tourist sites and their historical significance to promoting handcrafted bamboo utility items as an alternative to plastic, Indra Kari Subba has made a name for himself by contributing to the organic state’s sustainable future.

Sikkim is home to over 20 species of bamboo, which is central to the Himalayan state’s culture, ecology and economy. Subba is one of the few people who made an effort to tap this potential, ensuring livelihood to many, mostly women, and school and college dropouts.

Born in the remote Thingling Khechuperi village in Gyalshing district of west Sikkim, located 116 km from capital Gangtok, Subba became a tourist guide as a college student, not by choice but due to financial difficulties as his father with a meagre income struggled to run the family.

In 2013, two years after completing post-graduation in humanities, Subba attended a 45-day training organised by the forest department in Gangtok for unemployed youth, where they were taught how to craft bamboo and wooden handicrafts.

The session changed his life but not before he continued working as a tourist guide for two more years.

He started his bamboo-based industry – Khechuperi Bamboo House – by roping in about a dozen others from his village who underwent the training but were not gainfully engaged. “I thought the government spent on us by providing training and the effort must not go in vain. I took a risk by setting up the Khechuperi Bamboo House, realising that bamboo has a lot of potential. Ours is a remote area with not much opportunities to earn a livelihood,” Subba says.