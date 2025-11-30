EC seeks public feedback to make ECINet App more user-friendly after trial in Bihar elections

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) has invited all citizens to download the ECINet App and give suggestions to make the application more user-friendly till the 27th of next month. The app is an integration of 40 election-related applications and websites that were earlier separate.

The user suggestions would be examined, and the platform would be further updated to make it more user-friendly, the poll panel noted in an official statement. The official launch of the ECINet platform is planned for January 2026, it said, adding that the trial version of the ECINet App was put to use during the recent bypolls and Bihar Assembly elections.

“This new digital platform enabled better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of index cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months,” the ECI statement further read.

The poll body noted that lessons from the Bihar elections and feedback received from chief electoral officers, district election officers, observers and field officials are being incorporated to further enhance the platform’s functionality.