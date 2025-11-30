Fort Kochi to see bishop consecration after 25 years

KOCHI: Fort Kochi is preparing for the consecration of a new bishop after 25 years. Monsignor Antony Kattiparambil will be consecrated as the 36th bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cochin on December 7. The ceremony will be held at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi and will be presided over by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman.

According to Diocesan Chancellor Fr Johney Xavier Puthukkattu, Fort Kochi has witnessed episcopal consecrations at intervals of 25 years over the past century, with the last one held in 2000. Cardinal Ferrao will serve as the principal consecrator, while Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly and Bishop Emeritus Joseph Kariyil of Cochin will be the co-consecrators. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm.

Fr Johney added that the presence of Cardinal Ferrao in the upcoming ceremony reflects the historic ties between the Cochin Diocese and Goa. The Diocese was established on February 4, 1557, by Pope Paul IV as a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Goa.