Fort Kochi to see bishop consecration after 25 years

KOCHI: Fort Kochi is preparing for the consecration of a new bishop after 25 years. Monsignor Antony Kattiparambil will be consecrated as the 36th bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Cochin on December 7. The ceremony will be held at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi and will be presided over by Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrao, Archbishop of Goa and Daman.
According to Diocesan Chancellor Fr Johney Xavier Puthukkattu, Fort Kochi has witnessed episcopal consecrations at intervals of 25 years over the past century, with the last one held in 2000. Cardinal Ferrao will serve as the principal consecrator, while Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil of Verapoly and Bishop Emeritus Joseph Kariyil of Cochin will be the co-consecrators. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 3.30pm.
Fr Johney added that the presence of Cardinal Ferrao in the upcoming ceremony reflects the historic ties between the Cochin Diocese and Goa. The Diocese was established on February 4, 1557, by Pope Paul IV as a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Goa.
Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli and around 30 bishops from the Latin, Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara Churches will attend the ceremony, along with priests, nuns and an estimated 12,000 believers from 51 parishes across Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts. The consecration will take place during Holy Mass, which will include the imposition of hands and anointing with chrism. Prayers and hymns will be recited in Latin, English and Malayalam.
A choir of 170 singers selected from various parishes will be led by Fr Rafi Kootumkal and Fr Bibin George Thareparambil. The homily will be delivered by Thalassery Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany.
The Apostolic Nuncio, Syro-Malabar Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, Thrissur Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath and Calicut Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakal will also address the gathering. The Diocese has arranged 20 seating sectors at Santa Cruz Square to accommodate the gathering. Volunteers will assist police in managing the crowd and traffic. E-toilets, a medical team and ambulances from Fatima Hospital, Perumpadappu, will be available at the venue.