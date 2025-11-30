Info at fingertips for the exam hall: How Anshul Kumar’s elibrary is shaping Banka students

BIHAR : Ankit Kumar, 26, a resident of Banka district in Bihar, is all praise for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anshul Kumar for opening an elibrary for students preparing for various competitive examinations.
Ankit, who recently cleared an examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and has been appointed as junior technical assistant in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), credited 2016-batch Bihar cadre IAS officer Anshul Kumar’s initiative for his success. He has been a regular visitor to the elibrary set up in the premises of RMK Vidyalaya in Banka district headquarters town for students preparing for competitive examinations. It was opened during Anshul’s stint as the district magistrate of Banka in 2023.
The elibrary provides all basic facilities like ebooks, newspapers, magazines and other study materials. Ankit’s elder brother Alok Kumar, who was appointed as technical assistant in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), was also a regular visitor to the elibrary.
Tables with computers, Wi-Fi connection, proper lighting, air-conditioned rooms, headphones and other facilities are available for the aspirants. “Anshul Sir used to visit the elibrary hall and guide the aspirants. After his transfer to Saharsa, other officials of district administration would visit the elibrary and guide the students,” said Chandrashekhar Kumar, another student.
Chandrashekhar, 25, a native of Katoria block in Banka district, revealed that students from suburbs of Banka town have also registered themselves to the elibrary and getting benefit from it. Scores of aspirants like Aayush, Bittu Kumar and Sudhanshu Shekhar have cleared examinations after studying there.
While Aayush and Bittu have been appointed as teachers in government run schools, Sudhanshu Shekhar has been employed by Odisha government. “The list of successful students is long ever since the facility was made available to students preparing for competitive examinations,” IT Manager, Banka, Pramod Kumar Choudhary said.
On an average 60 students—both boys and girls— visit the elibrary every day. The elibrary runs in two shifts. According to the IT manager entrusted with the task of looking after the elibrary, a similar facility has been made available to an adjacent building. “As the number of students have increased, we have to make arrangements for them in an adjacent government building,” Choudhary said.
The students have to get themselves registered first to avail the facility. CCTV cameras have been installed for round the clock surveillance. Study courses have also been designed for aspirants that help them in preparations for examinations. Ankit said, “I used to go to the elibrary with my elder brother Alok Kumar who was also preparing for competitive examination. After his selection in ISRO, I got motivated from him and started preparations with more dedication and I too have finally been selected. This has been possible only because elibrary is available for students, who cannot afford tuitions.” Now, students from the suburbs of Banka district headquarters town have also been enrolled. The main reason for students going to study is peaceful and study-friendly environment it offers. “When I see people studying around me, it motivates me,” said Chandrashekhar.
More than 30-35 students can be seen in the elibrary room any day. Most of the students said that they come there as they can study without being disturbed and study material is available at fingertips.
On being contacted, Anshul Kumar said, “Though it is very difficult to monitor it from afar, I take care of it from time to time. It gives me immense pleasure that the elibrary is functioning properly and students are getting benefit from it.” Anshul was honoured with ‘Best DM award’ after successful competition of 2024 Lok Sabha election. He is also known for his innovative initiatives for ‘good governance’.