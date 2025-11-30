Info at fingertips for the exam hall: How Anshul Kumar’s elibrary is shaping Banka students

While Aayush and Bittu have been appointed as teachers in government run schools, Sudhanshu Shekhar has been employed by Odisha government. “The list of successful students is long ever since the facility was made available to students preparing for competitive examinations,” IT Manager, Banka, Pramod Kumar Choudhary said.

On an average 60 students—both boys and girls— visit the elibrary every day. The elibrary runs in two shifts. According to the IT manager entrusted with the task of looking after the elibrary, a similar facility has been made available to an adjacent building. “As the number of students have increased, we have to make arrangements for them in an adjacent government building,” Choudhary said.

The students have to get themselves registered first to avail the facility. CCTV cameras have been installed for round the clock surveillance. Study courses have also been designed for aspirants that help them in preparations for examinations. Ankit said, “I used to go to the elibrary with my elder brother Alok Kumar who was also preparing for competitive examination. After his selection in ISRO, I got motivated from him and started preparations with more dedication and I too have finally been selected. This has been possible only because elibrary is available for students, who cannot afford tuitions.” Now, students from the suburbs of Banka district headquarters town have also been enrolled. The main reason for students going to study is peaceful and study-friendly environment it offers. “When I see people studying around me, it motivates me,” said Chandrashekhar.

More than 30-35 students can be seen in the elibrary room any day. Most of the students said that they come there as they can study without being disturbed and study material is available at fingertips.

On being contacted, Anshul Kumar said, “Though it is very difficult to monitor it from afar, I take care of it from time to time. It gives me immense pleasure that the elibrary is functioning properly and students are getting benefit from it.” Anshul was honoured with ‘Best DM award’ after successful competition of 2024 Lok Sabha election. He is also known for his innovative initiatives for ‘good governance’.