Landour Bazaar in Mussoorie sinking rapidly, experts warn of disaster risk

DEHRADUN: Mussoorie, one of Uttarakhand’s most popular hill stations, is facing an alarming situation due to escalating land subsidence in Landour Bazaar.

The Landour Bazaar, a historical hub, is visibly sinking, raising fears of a major disaster. While similar issues have been reported in other parts of the state, the situation in Mussoorie, called the Queen of Hills, is concerning due to its significance as a tourist destination and its fragile geology.

The central stretch of Landour Bazaar has reportedly subsided by nearly a foot in recent months. Fissures have appeared on the road surface, and cracks are spreading across adjacent shops and homes. “The entire road has been sinking for two years, but the pace has accelerated dramatically in the last few months,” said Jagjeet Kukreja, general secretary of the local traders’ association. “The ground has dropped by at least a foot.”

Local residents allege that unchecked illegal excavation and haphazard, unplanned construction in the lower parts of Landour Bazaar are main reasons for ground instability. Despite complaints submitted to the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) and district administration, no tangible action has been taken.