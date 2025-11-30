MCD decision on use of cow dung for funeral may increase pollution: Experts

NEW DELHI: With MCD deciding to start using cow dung cakes at crematoriums, experts have pointed out that scientific literature confirms that burning cow dung cakes worsen pollution levels further. The cow dung cakes release more amounts of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), volatile organic compounds and black carbon than wood when burnt.

“In homes where biomass burning occurs, airborne particle concentrations are far in excess of those found in homes where it is not used as a heating or cooking source, with 24 hour average PM10 concentrations ranging between 200 and 5,000 μg/m3 depending on the fuel type, stove and ventilation.

These concentrations are far in excess of the level considered safe for PM10 in outdoor air—150 μg/m3 24 h average,” says a study published in the journal Particle and Fibre Toxicology.

On Thursday, the Public Health Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) convened a meeting to discuss issues related to use of cow dung cakes at municipal cremation grounds as a step to reduce the rising levels of pollution in the city.

According to a member present at the meeting, the MCD has decided to stop cremation in wooden pyres that adds as a contributing factor to the city’s toxic air.

However, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said, “In case of crematoriums, what works out the best in terms of emissions are the electric pyres. We need to move out of certain traditional practices to be able to take more informed choices.”